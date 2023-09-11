LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Brenda Tracy, the sexual assault survivor and anti-rape, anti-sexual harassment educator who accused MSU football coach of sexual harassment responded to his statement tonight.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the accuser shot back at his denial of the allegations.

“This is just more of the same Deny, Attack Reverse Victim Offender, deflection, victim blaming and lies that I’ve been dealing with for months,” she tweeted. “Coach Tucker has been delaying and trying to stop the investigative process since the beginning. to go to a hearing that determines credibility of the participating parties. I believe this statement is his way of getting out of participating in the hearing.”

Tucker released a statement denying the allegations he sexually harassed Tracy this evening. The two page statement attacked the investigation.

He has admitted he masturbated during a phone call with her, but claims it was consensual and part of a private, adult relationship. She claims she did not consent and was frozen in shock from his actions.

In addition to Tracy hitting back, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying “I want answers.”

“We deserve to know when the university knew about these allegations and why they made the decisions they did,” she continued in the statement. “We need to ensure that one of our state’s flagship universities, one that carries much weight around the world, is learning from the past and not recreating it.”

Whitmer, who graduated from MSU, is also a survivor of sexual violence.

“Spartans, survivors and Michiganders — we deserve better,” she says.