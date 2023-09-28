EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorneys representing fired Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker sent a letter to Michigan State University to save hard copy and digital records in preparation for a lawsuit.

The letter from Attorney Jennifer Belveal calls Tucker’s contract termination “illegal”. It goes on to outline the list of university officials and offices that attorneys want the preservation of all electronic and hard copy documents potentially relating to the legal action.

The list of more than a dozen groups and people include:

Athletic Director Allan Haller

All employees of the athletic department

All employees of the University’s Office of Institutional Equity

Interim President Teresa Woodruff

Every member of the University’s Board of Trustees

All employees of MSU’s General Counsel’s Office

Attorneys are asking for data from work and personal cell phones, computers, and physical files.

MSU officially fired Tucker on Wednesday. The former coach was named in a sexual harassment complaint involving Brenda Tracy, a university contractor and anti-sexual harassment educator.

Read the demand letter: