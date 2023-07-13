GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new shipwreck discovery has been confirmed on Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has confirmed that teams have located the Satellite, a tugboat that sank on June 21, 1879.

According to the GLSHS, the boat was first discovered last summer while a team from the Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” was in the area searching for French minesweeping boats that capsized in 1918. Host Josh Gates joined the GLSHS on a search and used a remotely operated submersible to search the site.

Gates and the crew confirmed that the wreck was not a minesweeper because the French boats were made of steel, while this wreck — the Satellite — had a wooden hull.

The GLSHS says there are two prevailing theories as to what happened to the Satellite, though its clear that weather was not a factor. The entire crew was saved. Some accounts say the ship went down because of a mechanical failure. Others say the boat hit a stray log and it caused the ship to start taking on water.

A sonar image of the Satellite on the floor of Lake Superior. (Courtesy Great Lake Shipwreck Historical Society)

A view of the Satellite that sank on June 21, 1879, in Lake Superior about 30 miles northwest of Whitefish Point. (Courtesy Great Lake Shipwreck Historical Society)

It currently sits 300 feet below the water’s surface approximately 30 miles northwest of Whitefish Point.

The museum says there are no known pictures of the Satellite, however there are photos of its sister ship, the Sweepstakes. Accounts of the Satellite by local newspapers described it as a “beautiful vessel.”

“It is said that her cabin and upper works were the most elaborate put upon a craft of her kind,” The Detroit Press and Tribune reported.

The Satellite was featured as a part of Season 11 of “Expedition Unknown.” The episode titled “Great Lakes’ Vanished Warships” aired on June 21.