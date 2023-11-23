LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you tune in now to America’s Thanksgiving Parade on WLNS, you’ll have the chance to see the St. Johns High School Redwing Band among the many Michigan acts.

The parade stepped off at 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Woodward Avenue and Kirby, and will end around 12 p.m. at Woodward Avenue and Congress in downtown Detroit.

Among the many other acts at the parade, you’ll see six soaring balloons, including the brand-new Captain Underpants, and 27 parade floats.

Tune in now to WLNS-TV 6 to make sure you don’t miss out on the action.