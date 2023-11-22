LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Turkey Trot will happen at Ella Sharp Park Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Registration online is still open.
From organizers:
The TURKEY TROT is an exciting race for all levels and age groups. You are encouraged to join. Choose from a 5K Run, 5K Walk or a 10K Run. We also offer a Kids Run and now, a NEW Virtual Run. The TURKEY TROT race will be professionally chip timed with the results right after the race. Be sure to invite your friends and guests to join you on this exciting THANKSGIVING Day Run!
KIDS FUN RUN 8:45AM
5K ELITE RUN 9AM
10K ELITE RUN 9:02AM
REGULAR 5K 9:04AM
WALK 9:06AMJackson Turkey Trot organizers official statement