LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Turkey Trot will happen at Ella Sharp Park Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Registration online is still open.

From organizers:

The TURKEY TROT is an exciting race for all levels and age groups. You are encouraged to join. Choose from a 5K Run, 5K Walk or a 10K Run. We also offer a Kids Run and now, a NEW Virtual Run. The TURKEY TROT race will be professionally chip timed with the results right after the race. Be sure to invite your friends and guests to join you on this exciting THANKSGIVING Day Run!

KIDS FUN RUN 8:45AM

5K ELITE RUN 9AM

10K ELITE RUN 9:02AM

REGULAR 5K 9:04AM

WALK 9:06AM

Jackson Turkey Trot organizers official statement