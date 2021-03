(WLNS) — A museum that honors the nation’s first all-Black air fighter squad — the Tuskegee airmen — has a new home in Detroit.

It will now be housed in the Coleman Young Gallery — an African American history museum that is named after Detroit’s first Black Mayor. Young was a second lieutenant and a navigator in the Tuskegee Airmen.

The virtual grand opening is schedule for a week from Monday in honor of their 80th anniversary.