Twenty medical marijuana provisioning centers approved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - The City of Lansing conditionally approved 20 Medical Marijuana Provisioning Centers after an extensive review and appeal process.

The 20 approved centers were judged on a 100-point scoring system that included background checks and city code compliance, according to the City Clerk's office. They were judged based on how they would impact the city economically based on jobs and investments.

Those sites plan to hire more than 2000 employees at medical marijuana grow, processor and provisioning center facilities and invest $82.3 million over time.

"All of these operators will have to comply with strict state and local ordinance requirements in order to operate” said City Clerk Chris Swope. “The secondary benefits to the community will be quite dramatic over the coming months. All of these applicants have chosen to either rehabilitate existing buildings or build new facilities in our City, investing more than $82 million in improvements. They also made commitments to pay their workers a minimum of $15 per hour.”

Any conditionally approved applicant will still need to have approval from the State of Michigan and a valid certificate of occupancy before receiving a license to operate in the city. Licenses must be renewed annually.