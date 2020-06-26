Two 18-year-old women shot in Lansing overnight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two 18-year-old women are recovering after being shot Thursday night.

A Lansing Police spokesperson tells 6 News that they are not sure if the two shootings are related.

One woman was dropped off at a local hospital just after 9:30 p.m. after being shot in a leg. She said she was shot in the area of Cedar Street and Greenlawn Avenue after leaving a party.

Before 10:00 p.m. police were called to a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Mount Hope Avenue on the city’s south side.

In that case the woman said she was leaving a party, got into a road rage argument and was shot.

Police are trying to determine if the women were leaving the same party but the two are not cooperating with investigators, according to police.