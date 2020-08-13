Two-A-Days: Meet the DeWitt Panthers

(WLNS) – We continue our 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” reports in which we visit twenty high school football teams in ten days with a stop at the DeWitt Panthers.

We hopped in the car and headed to Panther country where Rob Zimmerman’s crew is looking fit and trim.

The Panthers, hands down, used quarantine to their advantage.

To give you an example, senior offensive lineman Conner Pochert put on 40 pounds. He’s one of 24 seniors coming back and junior quarterback Tyler Holtz is going to more than protected

