UPDATE: Lansing Police Spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis confirms with 6 News that LPD is currently looking at a connection between the two robberies. She says the suspect descriptions match.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Both Lansing Township and the Lansing Police Departments are investigating armed robberies at adult retail locations over the weekend.

Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph tells 6 News two men entered Crilla’s on West Saginaw Highway in Lansing Township at about 11 p.m. The men allegedly “brandished firearms and demanded money.” Joseph says the alleged thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the robbery, the men also took an employee’s cell phone, cash and credit cards. During the robbery, Joseph says, a patron entered the business. The patron was also robbed at gunpoint, losing his wallet to the robbers. Police say the wallet had a small amount of cash, credit cards and an identification in it.

The two men, described as being between 20 and 27 years old, “who were described similarly and in possession of similarly described firearms committed an armed robbery” at Fantasy’s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Lansing at about 1:25 a.m. on Saturday morning. Fantasy’s Unlimited, also known as Club Tabu, is located in the same area as Logan Square,

Joseph shares the following description of the suspects:

The unidentified white male was described as being 20-27 years old, 5’7” tall, having a skinny build and wearing all black clothing and a black, surgical type face mask. The unidentified black male was described as being similar in age and build to the white male suspect but a little taller. This suspect was wearing dark jeans and a black shirt. Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph via email to 6 News

Video of the robbery at Crilla’s is currently being reviewed by law enforcement.

Joseph asks anyone with information about the robbery to contact Lansing Township Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291 or by email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org. He also says any township police officer can take information from citizens.