LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Ohio men were arrested by the United States Marshalls Service for the 1997 murder of “John Doe.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests on Tuesday.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati, OH, and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo, OH, were extradited on the following charges:

Count 1 – First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

Count 2 – Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

Count 3 – Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;

Count 4 – Conspiracy to commit Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;

Count 5 – Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony; and,

Count 6 – Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony.

On Nov. 19, 1997, police were dispatched to Blissfield Twp. in response to the discovery of human remains in a cornfield owned and farmed by the caller.

When police arrived saw the body of an unidentified, unclothed male.

Both the man’s head and hands were not with his remains.

The hands appeared to have been cut from just above the wrist.

Officers also found what appeared to be saw striations on the ends of the bones.

His identity is still unknown.

The Michigan State Police First District Cold-Case Unit worked with other local agencies, federal agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events and locate the defendants.

The investigation is still ongoing, if anyone has information related to this investigation, please contact Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.



Michael Sepulveda has waived extradition and Richardo Sepulveda goes before a Judge Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.