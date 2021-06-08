Two bills that aim to make Personal Protective Equipment more affordable passes State House

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State House passed to bipartisan bills today that aim to make Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfecting products more affordable for Michigan businesses.

The bills were introduced by Democratic State Rep. Sarah Anthony and Republican State Rep. Jim Lilly.

The bills would remove the 6% Michigan sales tax on purchases of PPE and disinfectant.

Both bills have already passed the House before, but had to be approved again after the Senate altered the bills. They now go to the Governor’s desk for approval.