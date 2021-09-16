Two cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) confirmed in deer in Oakland County

FILE: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking outdoorsmen to report sightings of deer corpses near bodies of water.

Two cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) have been confirmed in Oakland County.

EHD is a virus that can be found in deer, mule deer and elk. The disease is transmitted by the bite of a midge fly and causes high fever and dehydration in infected animals.

Infected animals often seek water to lower their body temperature and to rehydrate, and then are found sick or dead along or in bodies of water, the DNR said in a press release.

Currently, there is no evidence that humans can contract EHD.

Cases of EHD are usually found in the late summer and early fall months.

Sightings can be reported here.