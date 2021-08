Most cases of N. fowleri infection in the U.S. are contracted in contaminated recreational waters. (CDC)

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mid-Michigan District Health Department and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality have released contamination advisories for two Clinton County beaches.

Park Lake in Bath Township Park Lake Beach and Lake Ovid in Sleepy Hollow State Park are both under contamination advisories due to high bacteria levels.

Residents are encouraged to avoid contact with these beaches.

For more, click here to visit the EGLE website.