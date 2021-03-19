Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 found at Eaton Rapids Middle School

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids Middle School has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Superintendent William DeFrance announced in a press release.

Michigan schools are required by law to report the presence of COVID-19 in their district.

“We have learned that two individuals at the Middle School have tested positive for Covid-19,” read the press release, “And have been quarantined at home. Following the guidance provided by the health department, the individuals determined to have been in “close contact” with the infected individual have been identified and placed in quarantine for 10 days from the date of their potential contact or exposure.”

“If you have not been contacted directly by representatives of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department or administrative representatives of the Eaton Rapids Public Schools, your student has not been determined to be a close contact to an infected individual and may continue to attend school as normally scheduled.”

If you have further questions you can contact the Barry-Eaton District Health Department at (517) 541-2675.