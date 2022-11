AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.

The crash occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County around 3:23 p.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

It was first investigated by Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton branch.

The names of the deceased have not been released. This crash is still under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

