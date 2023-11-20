LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department has confirmed two men are dead after an evening shooting in a portion of south Lansing located in Eaton County.

Police say they were dispatched to the Waverly Park Apartments shortly after 5 p.m. Upon arrival they found two men with apparent gun shot wounds. While law enforcement and fire department officials attempted life-saving actions, both men were declared dead at the scene.

One was 22-years-old and the other was 30-year-old Lansing Police said in a news release.

Family and friends held each other at the scene Monday night.

Neighbors who did not wish to appear on camera said they first heard arguing outside their windows. Then they saw someone lying on the ground between the two of the apartment buildings.

Another neighbor said he heard at nearly 10 shots fired feet from his window.

Police said they believe the shootings are an isolated incident between the two men, and are investigating what preceded the shootings.

A family member of one of the men declined an on-camera interview, but tells 6 News, she hopes there’s justice after all the pain.

Police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Matthew Salmon at (517) 483-6855, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

