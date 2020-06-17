Two Eaton Rapids Farmers’ Markets will share new location

Eaton Rapids – Two Eaton Rapids Farmer’s Market will now have the same location, according to the Eaton Rapids Downtown Development Authority.

At their last meeting the DDA Board unanimously voted to serve as administrators of the Wednesday market previously held in the Eaton Rapids Medical Center parking lot, and the Saturday market previously held in Hamlin Square.

Along with becoming administrators, both markets will move to a new location, situated on Hall Street in the grass lot owned by the DDA, between 114 and 132 Hall Street.

“We’re excited and honored that the markets have come together to have a single unified location and have trusted us to continue the great work they’ve both put into their markets; and we look forward to serving the community in a greater capacity” said DDA/Main Street Executive Director Jason Smith. Having one location and one entity serving as the administrator allows both markets to have consistent guidelines and services offered to both the vendors and customers. Both markets will soon offer acceptance of EBT and the FoodBucks programs. The market will feature produce, herbs, flowers, baked goods, jams and jellies, craft items, eggs, and more.

The market will run Wednesdays beginning June 24 through September 30 from 3pm to 6pm, and Saturdays beginning June 27 through September 26 from 11am to 2pm.

To become a vendor, contact Jason Smith at the Eaton Rapids DDA via phone at 517-663-8118, extension 8157; or via email at smithj@cityofeatonrapids.com