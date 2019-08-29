Two Hillsdale deputies, civilian hurt in crash

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy and civilian were airlifted to a hospital, and a second deputy was also hospitalized following a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on S. Hillsdale Road and Bear Lake Road in Cambria Township.

Details are limited, but deputies say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Due to their injuries, one of the deputies, and the driver of the second vehicle were airlifted to a hospital. A second deputy was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The conditions of the two deputies and the other driver were not released.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash. The intersection is still shut down as they work to reconstruct the crash.

This is a developing story. 6 News is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates.