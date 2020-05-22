Two hospitalized with severe burns after Fowlerville fire

Fowlerville, Mich. (WHMI) —

Two people suffered severe burns in an early morning house fire in the Fowlerville area.

The Fowlerville Fire Department responded around 4:25am Thursday to a structure fire at a single family home on Valley Meadow Lane west.

Fire Chief Bob Feig says the fire started in the basement and caused heavy damage through the whole house but it’s still too early to say if the home is a total loss.

He says the fire remains under investigation and one male and one female suffered severe burn injuries. He says they were transported to a hospital by Livingston County EMS in serious to critical condition.

Feig says crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes but then remained on scene for some salvage and overhaul to make sure the fire didn’t extend to other parts of the home. Feig says they were assisted on scene by the Howell and Unadilla Township Fire Departments, North Ingham Emergency Services or NISA, the Disaster Assistance Response Team or DART and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.