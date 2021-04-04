Two Jackson families continue a legacy of giving back

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Here in Jackson new research from the United Way shows that 40% of families are living right along the poverty line, but today on Easter Sunday two groups of people are doing their part to continue a legacy of giving back.

“I wanted to be able to give back to the community. I wanted to be able to do what my mother did. I wanted to be able to do what the community did for me,” said Cedrick Dupree.

“My mom used to always give to the community, and it was just something that I inherited from my family,” said Mama Tutu.

Cedrick Dupree and Mama Tutu don’t know each other, but today their hearts were in the same place as they followed in the footsteps of their moms by giving back. For Dupree and his fiance Jessica, that meant going door to door today.

“Go out today and get some families some food and get families Easter dinner and get them Easter baskets for their kids and things like that because I know people always blessed me when I was younger and there were times that I never had much in life,” said Dupree.

Dupree says he’s seen firsthand the struggles with unemployment in his community, so today it was all about being there for families struggling during the pandemic and give some Easter joy.

“It was just great to see the kids smiling on their face and then the man he just started almost tearing up on me and I started tearing up on the family and the reaction on the kid’s face I just felt so inspired today.”

Just a few blocks down the street Mama Tutu says her way of giving back today was a labor of love. She tied more than 400 hundred baskets for kids in her neighborhood, and with help from others, she was able to buy some bikes and other toys.

“I just love people and giving is the thing to do when you see someone really in need who needs something, and most of them around here, some of them need baskets some of them can’t afford baskets so I make them. Make them happy,” said Mama Tutu.

Through generations of giving back, Mama Tutu and Dupree hope others will be inspired to follow their lead.

“Hopefully, this would inspire people to be able to reach out and help each other that’s in need,” said Dupree.

Both groups are looking to continue doing donations. If you’d like to donate Mama Tutu says to give her a call at 517-414-0932