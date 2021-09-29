Two Jackson men work to help kids through boxing

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) -Guns down, Gloves up. That’s the slogan of Karinn Davis and Rasool Shakoor, who together are bringing boxing to the inner city of Jackson. They’re ready to help kids find a new path in life.

“Get them to focus on something. Get them to work towards a goal and if we can help them then we definitely will,” said the Co-Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Rasool Shakoor.

“It’s been a long time coming. And we are slowly going to just steady build off of what we got now. It’s going to be a slow start, but it’s going to be worth it all every step of the way,” said the Co-Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karinn Davis.

With every step and every jab, they’re teaching kids what they call the ‘Wright’ way.

It’s in honor of their former trainer Pete Wright, who worked to help kids learn to box out of his garage for decades before he passed away two years ago.

“He was always working hard, but he never had the money and the funds to actually get a building. And we did something that he just inspired me from the beginning,” said Davis.

Now in their own building, both men hope that kids take away the legacy of giving back and being a part of something bigger than themselves.

“Rather than being out wasting time you know in the streets in trouble you know hopefully they come in here and they feel welcome and feel like part of a family because that’s basically what it is in here,” said Shakoor.

They know Pete is watching down, proud his former students were able to fulfill a dream of his.

“Everything we do, we pay out of pocket. And it’s worth it. It’s worth it every day to see a kid come out of here happy, staying out of trouble, don’t go down the wrong path, and that’s the thing that Pete wanted us to do and that’s why I feel so good to actually get a building and start building something off of him,” said Davis.

“I think he does love it, he’s for sure looking down on us,” said Shakoor.

Classes are available Monday through Saturday, ready to help kids learn the ‘Wright’ way.