Two juveniles charged with a felony after placing razor blades in two Eaton Rapids Parks, police said

EATON RAPIDS, MICH. (WLNS) — Two juveniles have been charged with a felony after placing razor blades in two Eaton Rapids Parks in September this year.

The two people are being charged with one count of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

Because the case involves juveniles and with court proceedings remaining, no additional information will be released.

Eaton Rapids Police were able to collect all the razor blades after the city of Eaton Rapids issued a city-wide request for construction-grade magnets to help locate the razor blades found in the two Eaton Rapids Parks, GAR Memorial Island and Howe Field.

The city on Sept. 22 said it received enough equipment to find the magnets.

At this time, the police were searching for the suspects involved.

According to a social media post from the Eaton Rapids Police, officers were called to Howe Field at 4:40 p.m. on Sept 21.

People at the park said they had found about 40 razor blades before police arrived.

Two more blades were found by officers and city staff.

The blades had been placed on park equipment in an apparent effort to hurt someone.

Police said they are looking for two men and two women, approximately 17 to 18 years old.

They said one female had blonde hair and one male had brown hair and were last seen walking north from the playground.

A search of other parks in Eaton Rapids uncovered more razor blades on GAR Memorial Island.

Those blades were exposed on the grass.

All Eaton Rapids parks were closed until further notice.