HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Ingham County are trying to figure out what caused a crash in Holt Saturday morning that killed two.

Deputies arrived near the intersection of Sycamore and Schoolcraft streets around 3:30 a.m. to find a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two women.

6 News was on the scene and found multiple first responder vehicles from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, East Lansing Police and the Delhi Township Fire Department.

Officials told 6 News they’re still working to identify those who have died.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.