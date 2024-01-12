LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College is seeking two new members for the Board of Trustees.

Former Trustees Andrew Abood and Ryan Buck submitted letters of resignation in December, with their resignations effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The announcement comes by way of a news release from the college.

Abood was elected to office in Nov. 2014, and re-elected in Nov. 2020. His term would have ended on Dec. 31, 2026.

Lansing Community College (WLNS)

Buck was elected to office in Nov. 2016, and re-elected in Nov. 2022. His term would have ended on Dec. 31, 2028.

During their tenures on the body, both men served as chair of the board.

Lansing Community College Trustees are elected to 6-year terms. The posts are non-partisan. Electors are from the school districts of Bath, Dansville, DeWitt, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Haslett, Holt/Dimondale, Lansing, Leslie, Mason, Okemos, Stockbridge, Waverly, Webberville, and Williamston. Those districts span all or part of Ionia, Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Livingston and Shiawassee counties.

The Board is now seeking applications for replacements. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of the LCC School Districts and a registered voter.

The persons appointed to these unpaid positions will hold office until Dec. 31, 2024. The election to fill the remaining two years of Abood’s position and the remaining four years of Buck’s position will be held at the next general election in November 2024.

The application deadline is 12:00 noon (EST) on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Completed applications must be received by Benita Duncan, Executive Assistant/Liaison to the Board of Trustees at duncanb@star.lcc.edu or dropped off at Police and Public Safety, Room 2110 – Gannon Building – 411 N. Grand Ave. Lansing.

Lansing Community College was founded in 1957 and serves about 14,500 students. It has campuses in downtown Lansing, Delta Township, East Lansing, Mason and Livingston county. The college offers more than 200 associate degree and certification programs.