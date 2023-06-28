MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men were arraigned Tuesday morning for their involvement in a shooting in Aurelius Township on June 24, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Jeremy William Shepard, 38, of Mason, and Dustin Ty Urie, 49, of Okemos, were arraigned in 55th District Court.

According to officials, Ingham County deputies arrived at the 1700 block of South Aurelius Road, shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A 34-year-old Lansing man was then taken to the hospital with a single gunshot would. His injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. At the time, two people were arrested and taken to Ingham County Jail.

On Tuesday, Shepard was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment and felony firearm.

Urie was arraigned on charges of unlawful imprisonment, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and habitual offender fourth-offense notice.

Each of the men’s bonds were set at $100,000.