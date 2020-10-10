Two men arrested in connection to Governor kidnapping plot are Marine veterans

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

(WLNS)– Two of the 13 men arrested in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer were previously in the Marine Corps, according to Marine Corps officials

Capt. Joseph Butterfield. Butterfield confirmed Saturday that Joseph Morrison and Daniel Harris were previously in the Marine Corps. In a statement sent to our sister station News Nation, Capt. Butterfield wrote:

“We are aware of the circumstances surrounding the two individuals, and will assist the investigating authorities in any way we can. The serious allegations are not a reflection of the Marine Corps, do not reflect the oath every Marine takes to support and defend the constitution, and do not align with our core values of honor, courage, and commitment.” Capt. Joseph Butterfield- Marine Corps Spokesman

Morrison joined the Corps on March 2, 2015, and was discharged as a lance corporal on Oct. 8, 2020, which Butterfield wrote was unrelated to the plot.

His last duty assignments included Engineer Support Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, and 4th Marine Logistics in Battle Creek, MI. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal.

Harris joined the Corps on June 15, 2015 and was discharged on June 14, 2019 as a Corporal. He was deployed to Japan in Aug. of 2016 where he served until Feb 2017. He then served the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and 2nd Marine Division out of Camp Lejeune, NC.

His awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.