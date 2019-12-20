Two men charged with stealing more than 50 guns across Michigan

Daniel Rae, 18 is one of the men being charged with federal crimes.

Two men have been charged for stealing guns in several Michigan counties.

Daniel Rae, 19 and Brandon McClure, 18 are being charged with stealing/taking away firearms from a federal firearms licensee and conspiracy to commit violations of Title 18 of U.S. Code 922(u).

The burglaries were committed between September and December 2019.

The stores the men burglarized/attempt to steal from included “Not Just Guns” in Mason, Patriots Ammo and Arms LLC in Shelby Township, Titus Kustoms LLC in Fowlerville, Semper Fi Guns and Ammo in Mason, Action Discount Pawn in Jackson, according to an affidavit filed in the Eastern District in Michigan.