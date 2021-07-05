Two men killed and a third in custody in 4th of July Shooting in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal shooting on July 4, 2021.Authorities say two men were shot to death outside a Pontiac home shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims were Pontiac residents who were 29-years-old, and 30-years-old, and their bodies were found on a lawn of a home near Valencia Drive.

Investigators say they believe the shooting could have resulted in an altercation between the victims and suspect.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have a 21-year-old male suspect in custody who is being held in Oakland County Jail.



Authorities say detectives will present the results of their investigation to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office when it’s complete.