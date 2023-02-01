Motown R&B group The Spinners are one of 14 acts up for nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. (Getty file)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 14 acts up for nomination for the 2023 class, including two with Michigan ties.

Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott and George Michael are some of the biggest names in the class, along with Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.

The White Stripes and The Spinners also made the cut.

The White Stripes, composed of Detroit native Jack White and his ex-wife, Meg, made the cut in their first year of eligibility — 25 years after the release of their “first commercial recording.”

The indie rock band, known for Jack’s haunting vocals and guitar licks and Meg’s driving drumbeats, released six studio albums between 1999 and 2007. “White Blood Cells” and “Elephant” were both certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and 11 songs cracked the Billboard Alternative Top 40 list, including chart-toppers “Seven Nation Army” and “Icky Thump.”

The White Stripes went on hiatus in 2007 and officially broke up in 2011, citing Meg White’s struggles with anxiety. Jack White has continued on to a successful solo career and two other bands, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.

The White Stripes, shown here performing on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2005, have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. (Getty file)

The Spinners are a Motown R&B group that released several hit songs and albums over the 1960s and 70s.

The group’s popularity didn’t peak until after they left Motown for a contract with Atlantic Records. The Spinners released three singles in 1972 that made the Billboard Hit 100, including “I’ll Be Around,” the group’s first single to sell 1 million copies.

The Spinners had 21 songs make the Billboard Hit 100, including one chart-topper, 1974’s collaboration with Dionne Warwick “Then Came You.” One of the group’s most popular songs — “The Rubberband Man” — peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hit 100 in 1976.

The Spinners still tour. Baritone Henry Fambrough is the only founding member still in the group. The other four founding members have since passed away.

More than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry personnel will vote on which acts are inducted as part of the Class of 2023. Fans can also vote once a day through April 28 on the Rock Hall’s website. The winners will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will be held this fall.