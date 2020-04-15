Two Mid-Michigan hotels agree to temporarily lodge people required by Ingham County to quarantine or isolate

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– In response to the Coronavirus, Ingham County has made an agreement with two Mid-Michigan hotels that have agreed to provide temporary lodging for persons required to be isolated and/or quarantined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s just all kind of reasons that you could think of that we might have populations that need to be isolated or quarantined,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said.

Vail added that in certain areas large sites are set up for mass quarantine, but that Ingham County is taking a different approach.

“I think right now our strategy has been non-congregate ways to quarantine or isolate and so that’s why we went with the hotel room route,” Vail said.

She added that hotels would be a good option for people whose homes aren’t the best or safest option to quarantine or isolate.

“If you’re talking about somebody who is from a homeless shelter, somebody who’s maybe a health care provider or first responder…they need to protect their families,” Vail said.

The latest numbers show that only 25 people in Ingham County are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19, so capacities are not overloaded at this point. Vail said it’s important, however, to be prepared for anything.

“Giving people these private rooms is a way to treat them with dignity,” Ingham County Commissioner Thomas Morgan said.

The resolutions, which were approved by the board of commissioners Tuesday evening require the county to provide a 24-hour notice of the need for lodging for isolation or quarantine purposes. In addition, the county must reimburse the hotels at a daily rate of $59 and $60 dollars per person.

The hotels must provide lodging on an “as need basis” for COVID-19 quarantine persons for up to 14 continuous days. That lodging should provide an adequate bed, bedding, internet, phone, bathroom with shower, toiletries, towels, a microwave, and a refrigerator in the room.

The hotels must also maintain complete confidentially of the person(s) needing quarantine services.