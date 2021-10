JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County deputies are asking for your help in locating a black, two month old calf.

On Monday, Oct. 25, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., an ill two month old black calf was stolen from a Norvell Township farm.

The farm is in area of Buss and Austin Road.

Officials ask anyone that anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious please contact Deputy Desnoyer at 517-768-7997.