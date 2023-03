People gather at the Spartan statue on Michigan State University campus to walk to a vigil at the Rock. (Feb. 15, 2023)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety has announced that two more victims of the MSU campus shooting have been discharged from Sparrow Hospital.

Two students have been discharged, after previously being in serious but stable condition. They join another student who was discharged from Sparrow Hospital last week.

Of the two remaining students, one is in fair condition and the other remains in critical condition.