LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More and more brands that use Jif peanut butter in their products are having to issue their own recalls.

Consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella can result in serious illness.

Exposure can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In some circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Garden Cut, an Indianapolis-based company, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup. Additionally, Garden Cut has ceased producing and distributing products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cups.

The product was distributed to Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Product Name Item Number / Code Item UPC Expiration Date Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct 17443 053495119986 May 25th, 2022— June 7th

2022 Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct 17441 053495090186 May 25th, 2022— June 7th

2022 Celery Bites with Peanut

Butter 60z/4ct 17449 053495080705 May 25th 2022— June 3rd

2022 Courtesy: FDA.gov

No other Garden Cut products are affected or are involved in the recall.

The affected peanut butter is contained in a separate package labeled Jif.

If you believe that you have purchased a recalled item, you should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Please contact Chris Bradley via email at cbradley@indyfruit.com, or by phone at 317-981-3471 with any recall-related issues.

Meanwhile, a Walnut Creek, Ohio-based company Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The food manufacturer has stopped using Jif® Peanut Butter in production at this time.

No illnesses have been reported.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store as well as other retail locations.

The products being recalled were sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022.

The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.

Products included in the recall are:

Peanut Butter Spread

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich

Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich

Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Fudge Sampler

Peanut Butter Fudge

Buckeye Fudge

Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster

Peanut Butter Truffle

Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn

Select Gift Boxes are also being recalled:

4 oz. Deluxe Assortment

8 oz. Deluxe Assortment

16 oz. Deluxe Assortment

32 oz. Deluxe Assortment

8 oz. Assorted Creams

16 oz. Assorted Creams

Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any questions can be directed towards jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.