LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More and more brands that use Jif peanut butter in their products are having to issue their own recalls.
Consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella can result in serious illness.
Exposure can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
In some circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Garden Cut, an Indianapolis-based company, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup. Additionally, Garden Cut has ceased producing and distributing products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cups.
The product was distributed to Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
|Product Name
|Item Number / Code
|Item UPC
|Expiration Date
|Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct
|17443
|053495119986
|May 25th, 2022— June 7th
2022
|Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct
|17441
|053495090186
|May 25th, 2022— June 7th
2022
|Celery Bites with Peanut
Butter 60z/4ct
|17449
|053495080705
|May 25th 2022— June 3rd
2022
No other Garden Cut products are affected or are involved in the recall.
The affected peanut butter is contained in a separate package labeled Jif.
If you believe that you have purchased a recalled item, you should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Please contact Chris Bradley via email at cbradley@indyfruit.com, or by phone at 317-981-3471 with any recall-related issues.
Meanwhile, a Walnut Creek, Ohio-based company Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The food manufacturer has stopped using Jif® Peanut Butter in production at this time.
No illnesses have been reported.
The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store as well as other retail locations.
The products being recalled were sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022.
The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.
Products included in the recall are:
- Peanut Butter Spread
- Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
- Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
- Fudge Sampler
- Peanut Butter Fudge
- Buckeye Fudge
- Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
- Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster
- Peanut Butter Truffle
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn
Select Gift Boxes are also being recalled:
- 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment
- 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment
- 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment
- 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment
- 8 oz. Assorted Creams
- 16 oz. Assorted Creams
Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Any questions can be directed towards jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.