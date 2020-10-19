Two MSU football players suspended from team indefinitely

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes, two linebackers for Michigan State University football, have been suspended from the team indefinitely.

An MSU spokesperson confirmed the suspensions with WLNS Monday afternoon, writing in a statement that the players “were suspended from all team activities immediately, and remain suspended from the program indefinitely.”

According to court records, Fulton was arrested by the East Lansing Police Department on Sept. 8, 2020, originally charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1,000. MSU’s spokesperson could not confirm if the suspension was in connection to the arrest.

Details regarding Willekes suspension have yet to be confirmed.

Reporter Brittany Flowers reached out to ELPD for more details regarding Fulton’s arrest. She will be speaking with Fulton’s attorney Monday afternoon and will have the latest details on 6 News at 6.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.