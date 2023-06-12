EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Michigan State University students who were shot in the February 13 mass shooting are now suing the school, accusing MSU of gross negligence.

Troy Forbush and Nate Statly were both wounded in the shooting. Now, they have filed a lawsuit saying gaps in MSU’s safety protocols allowed the shooter access to campus facilities.

“Michigan State University and it’s Department of Public Safety and Infrastructure planning and Facilities acted with gross negligence and failed to take reasonable steps to protect students and visitors on its campus from harm,” said the attorney representing the students Mick Grewal with Grewal Law.

The suit alleges that MSU allowed public access to school buildings during evening hours, didn’t employ security guards or patrol officers to monitor buildings, failed to install locks inside classroom doors and failed to have any locks that teachers could use.

“Many lives among our community have been profoundly impacted by the violence our campus experienced. We are heartbroken and sorry for the tragic loss of life and each person harmed by senseless gun violence. MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open,” said MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen.