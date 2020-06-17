Two new elk calves available for viewing at Potter Park Zoo

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Sage and Belle, Potter Park Zoo’s new female elk, have each given birth to a healthy calf.

Belle gave birth to a female calf May 20 and Sage gave birth to a male June 5.

The two mature females were pregnant when they arrived at Potter Park Zoo this spring. Emmett, the male who arrived with them, is not the father of the calves. Potter Park Zoo staff report the calves are doing well. All five elk will be visible in the three-acre exhibit this season.

The elk calves are not the only new faces that will be seen when Potter Park Zoo opens to the public tomorrow, June 18.

Jaali, the rhino calf who has become a social media star, will be visible to the public for the first time. Two otter pups, named Mack and Potter through a public naming contest, will be outside on exhibit as well as two young grey kangaroo joeys named Troody and Rooby.

Zoo staff recently added the elk and Jaali the black rhino calf to the Adopt-an-Animal program. Visit https://potterparkzoo.org/adopt-an-animal/ to see the benefits.

Visit www.potterparkzoo.org for all the information on visiting the zoo when it opens and follow their social media pages for daily animal updates.

