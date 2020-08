Amanda Feltner is a spanish teacher at Michigan Center Public Schools. Helping people is who she is, that's whys she's a teacher. When the pandemic started she knew she had to do something, and an online post was her inspiration.

"I said well, I'm on Facebook a lot, and I sew. And she said great you are the state admin for Michigan Face Mask Warriors, and it just took off from there," said Michigan Center Teacher, and Director of Outreach for Find the Helpers, Amanda Feltner.