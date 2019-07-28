Two people injured after Isabella Co. plane crash

The Isabella County Sheriff’s office said two men were involved in a plane crash around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It happened in Littlefield Lake which is in the northern part of Isabella County.

Two deputies were on the water patrolling on jet skis at the time of the crash. The deputies saw the plane attempt to take off from the lake.

The deputies said when the plane became airborne, it appeared to struggle

to gain altitude and at the time of the crash, Isabella County was experiencing strong wind gusts and this possibly interfered with the take off.

The deputies then watched the plane begin to turn before hitting a tree and then it immediately took a nosedive into the water.

The deputies responded immediately and as they approached the plane, people from another vessel in the area were helping the two men out of the cockpit.

Inside the plane was the owner and pilot 54-year-old Tyrone Finch and the 62-year-old passenger Patrick Jarman.

The men were treated by fire rescue and EMS. The pilot had non-life threatening injuries, but deputies said the passenger was flown by helicopter to Grand Rapids and was listed in serious condition.

The crash in under investigation.