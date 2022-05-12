LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are investigating a shooting tonight where a man and a woman were injured the south side of the capital city.

It happened around 9:45 on Ferrol Street, just south of the intersection between Holmes and Pleasant Grove Roads.

When police arrived, they found the two victims injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Their status at this time is unknown.

Officers with the Lansing Police and Michigan State Police troopers later found the suspect’s vehicle, leading to a short chase. Two suspects in the case were arrested and are now in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 for more updates as details emerge.