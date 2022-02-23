LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two people were hospitalized tonight after being injured during a house fire in Lansing.

The call went out around 7:00 from the 1000 block of Lake Lansing Road.

When the first fire engine arrived, crews saw a fire on the 2nd floor of the duplex. The fire was out within about 45 minutes, and by then at least half a dozen fire trucks were on the scene.

A man and a woman were taken out of the building by fire crews and sent to a hospital for treatment. Fire officials could not share their condition with 6 News at this time.

The fire is under investigation.