LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Lansing.

Several Lansing police officers and Michigan State Police troopers were sent to the 4000 block of Burneway Drive after reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a person that had been shot in the stomach.

That person was taken to the hospital, and another person that had been shot in the hand also arrived at the hospital, police said.

Police said they are still working to determine the cause of the shooting.

