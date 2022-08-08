SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man and a woman were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday, authorities say.

Around 12:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the lake for two possible drownings, the South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a release.

Bystanders pulled two people out of the water, SHAES said. It said they were both unresponsive. First responders rendered care at the beach and then brought the two people to a local hospital.

Police have not provided an update on their condition.

A screenshot of a webcam of South Beach in South Haven Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

According to the city’s website, a yellow flag was flying at South Beach, meaning there was moderate surf and currents. Swimmers were advised to use caution when entering the water. Red flags were raised later in the day.

Officers were called back to the same beach not long after the two people were pulled out of the lake to kick people out of the water. This is the first year at that beach where officers can issue a $1,000 fine to swimmers who are in the water when they shouldn’t be.

Ralph Meyer, a South Haven resident who was visiting the beach on Monday, said he called police because people were ignoring the flags and he was worried someone else would get hurt.

“There are going to be those that choose to ignore it and as you’re well aware there is a fine if you refuse to get out of the water and stay out,” Meyer said. “But the whole thing has got to be education. The people have to notice the flags when they get to the beaches. Understand what they mean.”

— News 8’s Michael Oszust contributed to this report.