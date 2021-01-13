Two Republican House members from MI vote in favor of impeachment, here’s why

The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as rioters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Republican Congress members, Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump today. There were only a total of ten Republicans who supported the impeachment.

Both Upton and Meijer say the attacks at the U.S. Capitol last week were a big part of their decision.

“To me that was a moment that called for leadership and I didn’t see any,” said Meijer. “He called these folks patriots as they were tearing down the Capitol and people were being killed,” said Upton.

Newly-elected Congressman Meijer says this wasn’t an easy decision and something he had been dreading for days. “This is just a sad day for the country I did it with a heavy heart, I hope that we can move forward but in order to move forward, first we must have accountability,” said Meijer.

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg, says he disagrees with the impeachment of the president and that this process would typically take weeks, not a day.

“This is a rush to judgment, or punitive nature, I don’t think the American people will be satisfied with it, I think they will see this as purely political,” said Walberg.

Walberg added that he believes this impeachment vote will cause move division in the country.

“To take us through this exercise today and further divide the nation at a time we need to be ramping it down and encouraging people to think rational, to take a deep breathe to know that another day will come…to have this type of thing blow up just a week from that tragic takeover is the wrong thing to do,” said Walberg.

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin voted to support the impeachment. With only being in Congress for a little more than two years, she’s been apart of both impeachments of the president. She says while the president only has a week left in office, something had to be done after last weeks attacks at the Capitol building.

“I take this very seriously, this is the strongest thing we could possibly do and I’m the first to admit it’s terrible timing, but we really don’t get to choose whether to hold someone accountable or not,” said Slotkin.

It’s been more than two months since we learned the election results and Walberg says it’s time to move on.

“Whether agree with the election or not, the outcome, it is what it is, let’s move forward,” said Walberg.