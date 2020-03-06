Two teenagers charged with felonies in Jackson County

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Two teenagers have been charged with a 15-year felony after reported involvement in an assault and unarmed robbery in Columbia Township.

A 19-year-old from Jackson and a 17-year-old also from Jackson face 15 years in prison for an unarmed robbery, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. The 17-year-old also faces a 5-year felony for possessing a dangerous weapon.

A third 17-year-old Jackson teen is being sought for questioning regarding his role in this incident.

The assault and unarmed robbery were reported at approximately 8:00 p.m. near the area of School St. and Water St. in Brooklyn on Thursday, March 5.

The victim in the assault and robbery reported to 911 that he was assaulted by several people who robbed him of his wallet, which was full of cash, as well as a bag containing personal items.

The victim is a 20-year-old male resident of Brooklyn. He was treated at the scene for facial cuts and injuries.

After being assaulted and robbed, the victim was able to climb in his vehicle, and follow the suspects as they left Brooklyn traveling northbound. The victim continually gave 911 updates on his location behind the suspects as he followed them, which were relayed to police units in the area.

In addition to Officer Keith Scrumpler from Columbia Township responding, other agencies responding and assisting were Napoleon Township Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department (and Summit Twp. Detachment), and Blackman Public Safety.

The suspect vehicle was stopped at M-50 and 127 South by a Deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. There were four occupants in the vehicle at that time.

After recovering evidence from the suspect vehicle, two adult males ages 19 and 17 were taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Jail, where they were lodged. One other adult male had left on foot from the scene of the assault and robbery, and he was not present in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Both the 19-year-old and 17-year-old charged with unarmed robbery have been lodged. Both suspects have not been arraigned as of the time of the press release.