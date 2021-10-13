Two teens shot, suspect not in custody after Kzoo shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting on Dutton Street near Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. (Oct. 12, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens are in the hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on W. Dutton Street near S. Westnedge Avenue.

A group of teens were walking down the street when a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask started shooting at them, Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

Two boys in the group were shot, Coakley said. While the chief initially said both were 13 years old, officials clarified on Wednesday they are 15 and 17.

The suspect took off running northbound, Coakley said following the shooting.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not available Wednesday.

Coakley said preliminary investigation leads them to believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

“See something, say something. Get it back to us,” Coakley said. “This is enough of gun violence. Young people… This is an awful situation to have to report to our community. Please, help us, help us. This has to stop.”

KDPS is investigating the shooting.