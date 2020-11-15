Two years since Chong Yang was shot and killed while deer hunting in Clinton County

BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– Monday marks two years since 68-year-old Chong Yang was shot and killed in Bath Township while deer hunting.

No one has been charged with Yang’s death and the family is still hoping for justice.

“This time of year brings a lot of emotions,” Joseph Yang, an attorney and spokesperson for the Yang family said.

Since his death, the family has been promoting hunter safety and has held vigils the past two years, while wearing hunter orange. Chong Yang was wearing hunter orange when he was killed.

Chong’s backpack, gun and Hmong knife were missing when authorities found him.

“We don’t know if the person took the items with them, or they discarded them, being two years now, maybe walking through paths or walking different places where people haven’t walked in the last two years, they might come across something like that,” added Joseph Yang.

Yang says the Hmong knife is a unique piece of cutlery, and looks something like this: