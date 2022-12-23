LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – December 23 and 24 are typically a couple of the busiest shopping days of the year.

But the snowstorm turned Friday into one of the slowest for many businesses in Lansing.

“I would say that business the last few weeks, leading up to Christmas, has been slightly quirky,” said Melik Brown, owner of Metro Melik 517. “Sometimes people don’t think, it’s not the ‘Christmas mood’ until it snows. However, when you get dumped on like we did yesterday, it’s difficult to get out. Even myself, trying to shovel me out, was late for opening my own business.”

If you’re interested in seeing which stores are open in the Lansing area, Old Town has a merchants page.

Shoppers can go on there and see a list of business and their hours.