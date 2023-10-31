LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After almost 2 months on the picket lines, the strike for U.A.W. members here in Lansing is coming to an end.

General Motors announced on Tuesday that U.A.W. members who work at the Delta Assembly Plant should head back to work this week. GM was the last to come up with an agreement.

U.A.W. 1753 President Dwight Jackson says his workers will be putting down the picket signs, and head back to the assembly lines.

“Yea we’re just ready to get back in and make that money before Christmas,” Jackson said. “I just want to thank the public. I want to thank my members. People that came to express love. That was definitely needed. I felt like it gave us a moral booster. My local is happy, you know what I’m saying?”

Jackson heads a union that represents the workers at General Motors Customer Care and After Sales, an auto parts warehouse right here in Lansing. At least 200 of its members can return to work tomorrow while union members work to ratify the tentative agreement that included higher wages, cost-of-living adjustments, better health care, and five weeks’ vacation.

“We had a lot of tears in there… A lot of underpaid people,” Jackson said. “So, bringing them up to be paid is definitely what we needed in our facility.”

GM says that Delta Assembly employees who are skilled trades team members, second shift team leaders, second shift final repair employees, and all third shifters will return to work tomorrow along with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift employees at the Lansing regional stamping plant.

But for U.A.W. members who also work for Blue Cross Blue Shield, it’s a different story, the union leaders there say they are happy for autoworkers, but they are still fighting for a better deal.

“We’re looking to keep jobs here in Michigan, said Darius Knox, Chairman at Blue Cross Blue Shield. “Outsourcing is a big factor here. Retiree health care for all. And we just want fair equitable wages.”

G-M’s new agreement is set to run through April 30th of 2028.

For Jackson, he says his union members have learned to fight for what they want and he hopes they won’t have to go on strike for another 4 years.

But if they need to, he says “We will be prepared.”