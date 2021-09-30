U-M Flint to receive grant to support over 300 jobs, invest $10.4 million in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.8 million CARES Act grant to the University of Michigan-Flint and the city of Flint.

The grant will be used to construct the University’s new College of Innovation and Technology.

The EDA grant will also be matched with $4.9 million in local funds. It is expected to create 126 jobs, retain 175 jobs and generate $10.4 million in private investments.

“We are grateful to Secretary Raimondo and the Biden Administration for investing in University of Michigan-Flint’s College of Innovation and Technology,” said Governor Whitmer. “This grant will help us usher in a new era of prosperity by supporting over 300 good-paying jobs and generating $10.4 million in private investment.”

“The University of Michigan-Flint is a pillar of excellence in the community and continues to offer residents access to a college degree as an investment in their future,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “This grant to build the College of Innovation and Technology will create jobs and strengthens UM-Flint as a higher institution committed to student success. The City of Flint looks forward to supporting this work and our continued partnership to get residents back to work and back to school.”

“Thank you to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for their support for a new College of Innovation and Technology building at UM-Flint,” said University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta. “This catalytic investment in support of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology development will serve as the entryway for industry and community partners to advance economic growth in the region. We are grateful to the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and other UM-Flint partners for their generous financial support of this transformational project. Our industry partners have been instrumental in the success of this proposal, and we continue to benefit from their shared vision and collaboration as we help prepare the Flint region and the state of Michigan with a workforce for Industry 4.0.”